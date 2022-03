Congratulations to the Nocona High School band as they brought home a sweepstakes trophy from the concert and sightreading contests this week. Combined with the marching contest rating last fall, the band received the highest award offered by the University Interscholastic League for consisting ratings throughout the year. See more in the weekend Bowie News. (Courtesy photo)

Pride of the Tribe Nocona High School Band shows off its sweepstakes award. (Courtesy photo)