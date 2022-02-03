Nocona baseball loses 9-6

The Nocona Indians started their season on Friday with a game at Callisburg.

The Wildcats won the game 9-6 in four innings, with all nine runs coming in the final inning.

Up until then the Indians were in control. Ty Presley and Kooper Hansard got on base in the first inning. Presley scored on a wild pitch and with two outs Wesley Murphey drove in Hansard with a single to put Nocona up 2-0.

A single and a walk allowed Callisburg to put two runners in scoring position, but pitcher Presley struck out all three batters throughout the inning to get out of the jam.

Luke and Charlie Fuller drew walks for the Indians in the second inning and both worked their way to get into scoring position. Unfortunately, Nocona batters could not get them home thanks to strikeouts. Prelsey struck out two of the three batters he faced to move into the third inning.

Hansard and Murphey got on base with singles. Anthony Torres then drove in a run on a double. Charlie followed him with a double that drove in two runs to make the score 5-0.

A one out walk from the Wildcats tried to break the scoreless streak. After stealing second base, a ground out moved him to third base. The player then got caught trying to steal home by catcher Torres to end the third inning.

Presley led off the fourth inning with a single. After stealing second base, a ground out moved him to third base. Matthew Page then got him by grounding out to second base to make the score 6-0.

As good as the Indians were playing up to that point, it all started to go down hill next. Two singles and an error loaded the bases with no outs for the Wildcats.

A walk drove in a run. A single followed to drive in two more runs. A walk loaded the bases again.

An error at catcher allowed another run. Followed by a single that drove in two more runs the score was tied 6-6 with no outs.

Then came back-to-back-to-back doubles that all drove in one run each to give Callisburg a 9-6 lead and where the game ended according to the game changer scoring application.

