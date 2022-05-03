Nocona boy’s golf finish second

The Nocona golf team’s competed at the Rex Wagoner Memorial Tournament in Muenster earlier this week.

The boy’s team finished second overall while the girls finished seventh overall.

The Indians team finished with 386 overall. Jake Pribble had the lowest score, shooting 89 and tying for fifth individually.

Teammates Casen Harris shot 98, Charlie Fuller shot 99, Johnny Stone shot 100 and Cooper Waldrip shot 110.

The Lady Indians shot 522 overall. Eleanor Tucker shot the lowest score with 123.

Her teammates were not far behind with Skyler Smith shooting 127, Jessie Howard shooting 129, while Regan Phipps and Maci McWilliams shot 133.

