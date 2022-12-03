Nocona hosts track meet

Track teams from Bowie, Nocona and Forestburg competed at Nocona’s hosted meet on Monday.

The Bowie Lady Rabbits team and the Indians team both finished third overall. The Jackrabbit team finished fifth and the Lady Indians team finished fourth overall.

The Longhorns had one boy and girl athlete compete overall. Braxton Osteen finished fourth in both the shot put and discus while Justynne Roller finished fourth in the 800 meters.

The Bowie girls team had top three finishes in the 100 meters (Taygon Jones 2nd), 100 meter hurdles (Anahi Perez 3rd), 300 meter hurdles (Neely Price 3rd), 400 meters (Laisha Johnson 3rd), 800 meters (Samantha Clarke 2nd, Jojo Villareal 3rd), high jump (Price 3rd) and all three relays.

The Nocona girls had Graci Brown finish first in the 400 meters and the long jump. Allie Brown finished second in the 3200 meters and third in the 1600 meters. The team also won the 4×400 meter relay at the end of the meet.

The Nocona boy’s team had several top three finishers in events including the 300 meter hurdles (Cooper Waldrip 3rd), the 400 meters (Caden Gasten 1st, Fuller 2nd), the 3200 meters (Duran 2nd), the high jump (Ty Presley), triple jump (Gasten 2nd), discus (Johnny Stone 3rd) and both the 4×100 and 4×400 meter relays.

The Bowie boy’s team list of top three finishers in events included the 100 meters (Clark 2nd), the 300 meter hurdles (Rhyne 2nd), pole vault (Nathan Curry 2nd), shot put (Coleton Price 2nd) and the 4×100 meter relay team.

