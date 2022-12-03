Nocona names new volleyball coach

Last week Nocona announced the hiring of new volleyball coach Kara Lucherk.

She takes over for Tanya Samples who led the Lady Indians the past two seasons.

Lucherk is coming off a season leading 1A Wildorado to the regional final in only its fourth year in program history, having started the program back in 2018.

“It was a little rough to begin with, but once we got rolling and the kids had some success, we just started there and it never really stopped and we got better every year,” Lucherk said.

She also has been the head girl’s track coach where Wildorado finished second as a team at the state meet last year.

Those lists of recent accomplishments as well as her references were what convinced Nocona Athletic Director Blake Crutsinger that she was the right person to lead the Lady Indians.

“What I was more impressed with was what everyone else had to say about her,” Crutsinger said.

Lucherk is a graduate from Poth in 2010 where she played volleyball and ran track. She later would run track at Texas State University.

Before Wildorado she got coaching experience at Hereford. Lucherk knew of Nocona from her days playing volleyball and was attracted program’s tradition as well as other things.

“My high school actually played Nocona at state the year after I graduated and I was at that game,” Lucherk said. “I knew they had a successful program. I am also looking to relocate in the Fort Worth area. Put two and two together and I like coaching at small schools so it just kind seemed like it was a good location and something you could definitely build on the traditions that are already there.”

