Nocona teams lose to Henrietta

Baseball

The Nocona Indians lost a disappointing game against Henrietta on Monday.

The Bearcats won 16-2 in a close game that got out of hand in the final inning.

Henrietta struck first with three runs in the first inning. The Indians cut the lead to 3-2 in the third inning with an RBI single from Ty Presley and a balk that scored Luke Fuller.

Henrietta added one run in the fifth and two in the sixth inning to make the lead 6-2 heading into the final inning.

From there the Bearcats got on a roll and scored 10 runs an inning where everything that could go wrong for Nocona did.

Down 16-2, the Indians failed to cut the lead any further despite getting two base runners on.

Softball

The Nocona Lady Indians lost a tough game to Henrietta at home on Monday.

The Lady Cats won 16-0 through five innings due to run-rule.

Nocona was only able to get one hit during the game from Skye Kirby. The only other base runners came from the five walks drawn from the Lady Indians.

Henrietta’s bats never quieted as it had 19 hits. That combined with the six fielding errors from Nocona allowed all of the runs.

