Nocona teams lose to recovering Jacksboro

Baseball

It was not a good day for the Nocona baseball team against Jacksboro on Wednesday.

The Tigers won 17-0 in four and half innings against the Indians after more than a week from their previous game.

The team was dealing with the outpouring of community grief from last week’s death of graduate Laci Stone which originally moved the game from Tuesday.

The game was also the first one in more than a week due to spring break along with some missed practices due to bad weather.

Jacksboro came in with baggage as well. The Tigers came into the game two days after its community and high school got hit with a tornado, which caused the game to be played at Bowie despite being a home game.

It was Jacksboro that struck first in the second inning in a big way. The Tigers reeled off 10 runs in an inning that would never end for Nocona. The Indians gave up four singles, two walks and committed four fielding errors during the inning.

Nocona tried to answer as Charlie Fuller and Kooper Hansard picked up the team’s first hits of the game with back-to-back singles with one out. Unfortunately, two strikeouts followed to end the chance.

Jacksboro added one more run in the third inning before scoring seven runs in the fourth thanks to seven walks.

Down 17-0, Nocona would need to score eight runs to avoid getting run-ruled. Unfortunately, the Indians bats could not find the ball as all three batters struck out to end the game.

Softball

It was with heavy hearts for different reasons that Nocona and Jacksboro softball team’s took the field on Wednesday.

The Lady Tigers won 15-0 in three innings due to run-rule, but it meant more than the result for both sides.

The Lady Indians were playing their first game since last week’s tragic death of former Nocona softball player Laci Stone.

Jacksboro was still dealing with the fallout from a tornado that crashed through its community just two days before that damaged the high school and the athletic facilities. Because of that the game was played in Bowie.

The Lady Tigers did most of their damage in the first two innings. Jacksboro scored five runs in the first inning before scoring nine in the second.

After stopping Nocona from scoring for three innings while giving up hits to Skye Kirby and Avery Crutsinger, the Lady Tigers just needed to score one run in the third inning to end the game due to run-rule.

Jacksboro got that on a sacrifice groundball out to end the game in the third inning.

The good news for the Lady Indians were only three fielding errors in the game.

Unfortunately, seven walks and nine hits given up led to that many runs in not a lot of time.