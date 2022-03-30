Saint Jo baseball wins Diamond on the Red Tournament

The Saint Jo Panther baseball team won all three of their games and the championship at the Diamond on the Red Tournament last week.

The Panthers won close games against Healdton, Wilson and Mill Creek.

Saint Jo won 5-4 against Healdton in four innings. Payton Harris, Devin Stewart and Jonathan Diaz each drove in one run.

Harris came in and pitched 2.1 innings of relief and struck out five batters and allowed no runs after Headldton scored four runs in the first inning. Brice Durham came in to strike out the final two batters of the game.

Against Wilson, Saint Jo won 5-3 in three and half innings. Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the third Durham would drive in a run and Kile Thurman would later drive him in on a sacrifice bunt to go up by the deciding two runs. Besides them Matthew Butler-Everson also drove in a run.

Trevor Conner pitched all four innings, striking out five while giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking two. The defense committed one fielding error.

The final game of the tournament was a 5-2 win against Mill Creek for the championship. This game went all seven innings and the Panthers probably should have scored more runs as the team finished with 12 hits.

Harris drove in three runs while Butler-Everson drove in one run and Conner drove in the other.

Collin Thomas got the start on the mound and pitched three innings, giving up one run on two hits while striking out five. Durham pitched three innings and also struck out five while allowing one hit and no runs. Stewart came in to get the save in the final inning, allowing one run while striking out two batters.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.