Saint Jo cancels Friday meeting; move it to Sunday

The Saint Jo City Council canceled its March 18 evening meeting and moved its discussion about the mayor’s position to an unusual Sunday evening session at 5 p.m.

An agenda for this called session was posted at 4:30 p.m. on March 17 and includes all the items listed on the previous agenda for Friday night.

The agenda list citizen comments followed by a notice of executive session in accordance with Texas Government Code, chapter 551:

A. Section 551.071 Attorney Consult – Consultation with attorney on a matter in which the duty of the attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Texas Open Meetings Act regarding resignation of the mayor or council member and the appointment of replacements and roles and duties of the mayor and city council.

B. Section 551.074 Personnel Matters – deliberate the appointment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer, re: Mayor.

The council will reconvene into open session and take any action, if any, on matters discussed in executive session.

There will be discussion and possible action to accept resignation letter from Tom Weger resigning his position as mayor of the City of Saint Jo.

Discussion and possible action to appoint an individual to serve as mayor and possible action to appoint an individual to serve as a council member.

