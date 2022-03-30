Saint Jo City Council rethinks investigative action?

The Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 30 with the decisions from last week’s debate over investigating the possible misconduct of the mayor being reconsidered, along with a pair of new resignations.

Aldermen on March 23 voted to consider hiring an investigator to look into possible misconduct by Mayor Tom Weger. At that session, there also was extensive discussion about his possible removal for that reason, much of it stemming from a March 9 meeting where Weger resigned.

The mayor the next day cited anger and frustration getting the best of him as he rescinded his resignation and apologized. Weger also apologized to the council and citizens at last week’s meeting.

This week’s agenda opens with citizen comments followed by an executive session for a consultation with the city attorney on the resignations of Mayor Pro Tem Carla Hennessey and City Secretary Teresa Fangman, and the appointment of replacements, plus the roles and duties of the mayor, council and city secretary.

