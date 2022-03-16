Saint Jo City Council to tackle mayor issue

The following agenda was posted for the Saint Jo City Council at 5 p.m. on March 15.

The Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 18 in Saint Jo City Hall.

Notice of Executive session

A. Section 551.071 Attorney Consult – Consultation with attorney on a matter in which the duty of the attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Texas Open Meetings Act regarding resignation of the mayor or council member and the appointment of replacements and roles and duties of the mayor and city council.

B. Section 551.074 Personnel Matters – deliberate the appointment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer, re: Mayor.

Reconvene into open session

2. Take action, if any, on matters discussed in executive session.

3. Discussion and possible action to accept resignation letter from Tom Weger resigning his position as mayor of the City of Saint Jo, Texas.

4. Discussion and possible action to appoint an individual to serve as mayor.

5. Discussion and possible action to appoint an individual to serve as a council member.