Saint Jo teams play double-headers

Baseball

The Saint Jo Panthers plate their double-header on Monday against Lindsay.

The Knights won the first game 5-0 before the Panthers turned things around in the second game to win 7-6.

Saint Jo’s bats were not popping the first game as the team had six hits and one walk while striking out 10 times.

Collin Thomas did well to give up only five runs (four earned) on 11 hits while striking out seven.

The defense behind him helped committing only one fielding error in the game.

The second game saw the Panthers get out to a lead with a four run inning in the second. They added three runs in the fourth and fifth inning combined and held off a furious Linday comeback in the final inning to win.

Softball

The Saint Lady Panthers had a tough week playing Lindsay and Era.

The Lady Knights won 25-2 on Monday and the Lady Hornets won both games of Wednesday’s double-header 27-0 and 16-2.

Ava Rossin had an RBI in the game against Lindsay to lead the team. In the second game against Era, Taylor Patrick and Presley Deweese each drove in one run to lead the team.

