Saint Patrick’s Day has a lengthy history

Saint Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick (Irish: Lá Fhéile Pádraig, lit. ‘the Day of the Festival of Patrick’), is a cultural and religious celebration held on 17 March, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick (c. 385 – c. 461), the foremost patron saint of Ireland. (Wikipedia)

St Patrick’s Day is celebrated on March 17th because he died on this day in 461 AD. St. Patrick didn’t have Irish heritage nor was he born in Ireland.

His parents were Roman. It is believed he was born in either the area that would be modern-day Britain or Wales or Scotland.

He later returned to Ireland as a Christian missionary in 433 AD to convert the Irish to Christian and to Minister the already Christians living there. His mission was so successful that St Patrick reportedly baptized 12,000 people all in one day near Killala. The Christian Church of Ireland was even founded by St Patrick. In the United States, there are over 450 churches named after St. Patrick.

About 34 to 36 million Americans have Irish ancestry. Of those millions, only around 144,588 people were born in Ireland. Irish is the second most reported ancestry in the United States behind German.