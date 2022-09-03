Softball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits’ softball team played their final tournament last week at Iowa Park to get ready for the start of district play.

The Lady Rabbits went 1-4 against tough competition.

Bowie first got a rematch against Muenster. The Lady Rabbits won earlier in the week against the Lady Hornets. This game went a little differently at the end.

Bowie was up 9-6 with Muenster having two more innings to bat. The Lady Hornets were able to score two runs each to inning win the game 10-9.

Stephanie Allen and Maddie Mandela each drove in two runs for the Lady Rabbits while both also hit a triple.

The second game of the first day went Bowie’s way. The Lady Rabbits easily blew out Vernon 13-2 in three and half innings.

Sadie Britt, Laney Oliver and Mandela each drove in a two runs. Kaylie Kinney pitched four innings and struck out nine batters.

The third game was against Tascosa. The Lady Rebels scored four runs in both the first and fourth inning as they won 10-2.

Mandela and Oliver both scored runs in the third inning thanks to an error.

Bowie played another big school in Rider next. The Lady Raiders won 15-6 in four and half innings.

The Lady Rabbits scored all six of their runs in the third inning. Kenzie Short, Allen and Mandela each drove in a run. Mandela also finished with two triples.

The final game of the tournament was against Sweetwater.

The Lady Mustangs won 10-0 after four innings. Short got both hits for the Lady Rabbits in the game.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians went 3-1 at last week’s Hirschi tournament, playing in the JV division against bigger schools.

Nocona won big against Knox City 16-0, beat Olney 13-8 and whooped up on Hirschi 18-3. The Lady Indians lone loss was 16-2 against Haskell.

Tobi Cable led with her bat, hitting 11 RBIs and one home run during the tournament. Reagan Phipps drove in five runs while stealing eight bases.

On the mound Phipps also struck out 13 through 10.2 innings. Sydnee Mowry struck out seven batters through five innings.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers played at the Gorman tournament last week.

The Lady Panthers went 0-4 against some tough teams.

Saint Jo lost to De Leon 15-0, to Graford 15-8, Gorman 9-1 and Santo 20-5.

With the Lady Panthers trying to complete their first season in school history after 2020’s season ended early due to COVID-19, results are expected to be rough for Coach Kelly Skidmore and her team.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.