Spring in Texas means thunderstorms

Lightning + Wind = Review Power Outage Plans





Weather can cause outages year-round, but lightning and wind are common in spring and are unfriendly to utility equipment. Texas-New Mexico Power urges customers to review power outage plans along with tornado or tropical storm plans.

“We appreciate the frustration customers feel when power is out,” TNMP President Neal Walker says. “Our crews prepare ahead of time when storms are expected and respond accordingly.”

TNMP response

Crews use a triage approach to restore power.

Storm-caused outages can be lengthy, depending on amount of damage and other considerations.

Power is restored as quickly as safety allows.

Customers may never see our trucks, but crews will be working where restoration activities are needed.

More about what TNMP will be doing

Recommendations for families

Powered medical equipment users: Confirm backup plans in advance.

Parents: Discuss with children in advance what power outages are (and aren’t), particularly after dark.

Severe weather planning: preparing for power outages

Electric safety tips