Step into spring with a sweet, fresh meal

As the weather turns the corner and temperatures rise, opportunities for dining outdoors and soaking up the sunshine abound. Patio meals often mean fresh flavors, making spring a perfect time for heading outside with your favorite seasonal dishes.



The freshness of Texas 1015 Sweet Onions is an ideal starting point for recipes that heighten the enjoyment of al fresco dining. As the first spring sweet onion of the season, they’re harvested and packed fresh, meaning they’re never stored. Plus, with no burning sensation when you cut them, you can skip the tears for more enjoyable meal prep.

It’s a versatile veggie that can be grilled, roasted, eaten fresh or caramelized for delightful recipes like this Flatbread with Caramelized Onions, Bacon and Arugula. Start by heating butter and olive oil then allow the onions to rest in the mixture; once they’re sweating, turn the heat down and cover the pan. Stirring every 10 minutes, cook for about 40 minutes until the onions reach a deep golden brown. In the final 10 minutes, stir in balsamic vinegar for savory flavor.

Layer the sweet, caramelized concoction along with cheese and bacon on a flatbread. Bake (or grill, if the weather allows) for 15 minutes before topping with fresh arugula for a lighter dish that reminds you springtime has arrived.

Storage Tips for Sweet Onions

Short-term storage for sweet onions is simple: If using them within a week, just leave them out on the counter. However, if you’re stocked up and thinking beyond a handful of days, consider these tips for keeping them fresh long-term.

Wrap and separate. If you plan to store in the refrigerator, wrap each bulb individually in a paper towel. Place the bulbs in the crisper with the vents closed.

Break out the pantyhose. Because sweet onions can be preserved if stored in a cool, dry place with air circulation, you can put one onion in each leg of clean pantyhose then tie a knot above the onion. Keep adding onions until each leg is full. Each time you need one, simply cut the sections based on the number of onions you need.

Keep away from spuds. Although they pair perfectly in dozens of recipes, for storage purposes, onions and potatoes don’t play nice. Storing together can cause onions to go bad quicker.

Flatbread with Caramelized Onions, Bacon and Arugula

Recipe courtesy of South Texas Onions

Servings: 2-3

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1 large sweet onion, sliced

1/2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 naan flatbread (rectangular shape)

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup fontina cheese, shredded

4 slices bacon

arugula

olive oil (optional)

lemon juice (optional)

To make caramelized onions: In pan over medium-high heat, heat butter and olive oil. Add onions and let sit about 5 minutes. Once onions start sweating, turn heat to low and cover pan. Cook onions to deep golden brown, stirring every 10-15 minutes. With 10 minutes left, stir in balsamic vinegar. To make flatbread: Preheat oven to 425 F. On flatbread, layer cheese, bacon and caramelized onions. Bake 13-15 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and edges are golden brown. Toss arugula with olive oil and lemon juice, if desired, before placing on flatbread.



