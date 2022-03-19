Sunset veteran surprised with medal 63 years after discharge

United States Navy veteran Wayne McConnell of Sunset served nearly four years from 1955-59, but it took 63 years for him to receive some sort of recognition for his service as well as veteran’s benefits he was entitled to, but could not seem to get.

On March 7, the 86-year-old veteran was surprised at the Wise County Veteran’s Service Office with the presentation of a Good Conduct Medal from Wise County Judge J.D. Clark and VSO Blake Walls. It was an emotional moment for the veteran who when discharged charge never received any recognition for his service in the Pacific.

McConnell worked in a high-level security clearance area, and he believes that status is what prevented him from divulging his service information in order to receive his benefits or the medal after he retired.

