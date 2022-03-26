Third grade moving from elementary to intermediate campus for 2022-23

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie School Trustees gave approval to move the third grade out of the elementary and into the intermediate campus during its Thursday night meeting.

The board also announced after an executive session the naming of Hugh Farmer as the new athletic director and head football coach at Bowie High School. Farmer comes to Bowie from 2A Seymour where he had the same position. See a full story on the new coach in today’s Bowie News.

At last month’s board meeting discussion on the pros and cons of moving the grade was conducted and the staff was asked to prepare a recommendation. Much of the rationale for the move centered on reducing the student:teacher (22:1) ratios at the elementary and also that campus is maxed out on space.

