Tornado strikes rural areas surrounding Bowie

A tornado cut a destructive path around Bowie Monday afternoon about 4:30 p.m. The storm came from Jacksboro where it caused major damage. Emergency personnel staged across the area responding to collapsed homes where people were trapped or missing. There are no details at this time. Major damage was along Hwy 101, near the city limits, Tower Road, Edgin Road, Salona Road, Well Service Road and Selma Park Road.

The Bowie Community Center is open as a shelter for displaced people and food is available. We will post information as it is available.

Damage along Brushy Road.