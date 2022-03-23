Wade signs to Hardin-Simmons 03/23/2022 SPORTS 0 Bowie football player Hunter Wade signed his letter of intent to play football at Hardin-Simmons University on Sunday afternoon. Wade has earned all-district honors the past two years starting on the offensive line for the Jackrabbits. He earned second team honors as a junior and was named to the first team as a senior. His position Coach Josh Kreggor thought Wade was Bowie’s most consistent and versatile player this past season, playing all the way up and down the offensive and defensive line as the team dealt with injuries midway through the season. “Coach Burleson at Hardin-Simmons really made it what it is,” Wade said. “He took a school that was pretty much average and turned it into a true family that wins many games. It was really him and his coaches that made it what it is and I want to be a part of that family.” Wade plans to major in criminal justice and wildlife management to hopefully become a game warden.
