BEDC seeks spec building, road RFQs

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie Economic Development Corporation could see dirt begin to fly by mid-summer on construction projects at the Bowie Business Park.

A request for qualifications for engineering services was advertised this week seeking an architect/engineer contract that will encompass all project-related engineering services including but not limited to preliminary and final design plans and specifications, conducting all field testing and inspections (interim and final) and other special services.

This project includes the construction of new infrastructure at the business park including the expansion to Gardner Road, an access road from one to two lanes and construction of a 10,000 square foot speculative building on lot one in the park.

Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.