BISD receives update on federal grant activity

Bowie Independent School District Trustees recently received an update on all the federal grant programs that are being used to fund operations across the district.

Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker told the board at the March 24 meeting while the grants are extremely helpful, they also require strict documentation of their use and many have strict deadlines. The largest grants have arrived in connection with a response to Coronavirus relief.

Walker said a large portion of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund monies were used this past year to supplant salaries and free up money for other projects such as the HVAC air quality project.

