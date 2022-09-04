Bowie baseball dominates Nocona

The Bowie Jackrabbits easily won big against Nocona on Tuesday night.

The Jackrabbits won 17-0 after four innings due to run-rule as the second round of district play kicked off.

Bowie batters came out swinging to start the game. Jake Fallis hit a two-run home run to score the first runs of the game. Kawlyer Swearingin would later score on the basepaths thanks to an error fielding the ball after a hit to centerfield put the Jackrabbits up 3-0.

Carson Sanders got the start on the mound for Bowie and Indians hitters could not get on base in the first inning.

In the second inning, Cade Thompson hit a fly ball to left field that induced an error that allowed one run to score. Sanders grounded out at second base, but drove in another run. Fallis followed with a single to left field that drove in the third run of the inning to make the score 6-0.

Nocona batters again had no answer getting on base as the game moved to the third inning.

Colton Richey got on base and would score thanks to wild pitches. Zach Gilmore would later score similarly on a passed ball later in the inning to make it 8-0.

Sanders struck out the side as the game went to the fourth inning.

Tucker Jones led off for Bowie and hit a fly ball to center field. An error allowed Jones to make it all the way around the bases for a run. Troy Kesey followed with a home run over the left field wall.

Later in the inning with the bases loaded Gilmore’s pop fly to second base resulted in an error that scored one more run. Kynan DeMoss then hit a sacrifice fly to right field for another run.

Cade Thompson then hit a single that drove in two runs. Two batters later Fallis hit his second home run, this one a three-run dinger, to make the score 17-0.

Nocona would need to score at least eight runs to keep the game going and avoid being run-ruled. Kooper Hansard led off and hit a groundball single up the middle for the team’s first hit and base runner.

Unfortunately for the Indians, that would be all that they could do. The next three batters were retired with little drama to end the game. Bowie won 17-0.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.