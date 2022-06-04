Bowie baseball wins 10-0, softball loses 7-3

Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits team beat Henrietta on Friday night at home.

The Jackrabbits won 10-0 in five innings due to run-rule to finish off the first round of district play.

Kawlyer Swearingin got the start on the mound and ran into some trouble in the first inning. The Bearcats hit three singles in the inning. Thankfully, the left-handed Swearingin was able to pick off one for an out and a fly out at center field. Following a single to right field, the runner on second base was trying to score. Devin Melton gunned down the runner at home for the third out.

The Jackrabbits were able to take the lead in their first times up to bat. Cade Thompson hit a single with out. After stealing second base, Carson Sanders drove him in following a bunt somehow.

After Swearingin’s first inning, Henrietta’s only other hit came in the fifth inning. The only other baserunners for the Bearcats came from drawing three walks the next four innings.

Bowie added to its lead in the third inning. Swearingin drove in two runs on a single with the bases loaded to go up 3-0.

The Bearcats best chance to score again came in the fourth inning. Two straight walks and a wild pitch put two base runners in scoring position with only one out. Swearingin struck out the next batter and forced a groundout at first base to get out of the jam.

The Bowie bats really woke up in the same inning. Kynan DeMoss drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Thompson hit a single that drove in a run. Brody Armstrong scored on a passed ball and Thompson later did on a wild pitch. Melton drew a walk with he bases loaded for another run. Finally, Jake Fallis scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-0 before the third out.

The Bearcats tried to get a two-out rally going with their first hit since the first inning, but it did not lead to anything.

The Jackrabbits needed to score only one run to end the game early. With the bases loaded and only one out, Fallis came through with a single that drove in that run to end the game due to run-rule.

Bowie won 10-0.

Softball

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a competitive game against Henrietta at home on Friday night.

The Lady Cats won 7-3 after taking the lead in the fourth inning and never giving it up.

The two teams went back and forth in the first two innings scoring one runs.

Kenzie Short led off for the Lady Rabbits drawing a walk and made it around to third base before a passed ball allowed her to score in the first inning.

In the second inning, Maddie Mandela hit a line drive single with two runners on base that drove in one to tie the score at 2-2.

The Lady Cats would take the lead scoring one run in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and two more in the seventh inning to take a 7-2 lead.

Bowie would need to score five runs or more to comeback, but it had the top of its lineup coming up. Short led off and hit an inside the park home run to cut the lead to 7-3 and give her team a morale boost.

Unfortunately, two of the next three batters struck out and none were able to get on base as the game ended.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.