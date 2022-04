Bowie Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Debbie Herriage celebrated her three-year anniversary with the chamber by helping install a new QR code at the World’s Largest Bowie Knife linking visitors with an online digital guest book where they can sign in and even send their own knife photos. Now the visitors to the knife, located in Pelham Park, can also be a part of the community’s history and heritage.

Debbie Herriage demonstrates how to take your phone and scan the QR code for the Bowie knife, which can access the visitor’s guestbook and information. (Photo by Cindy Roller)