Bowie, Prairie Valley, Bellevue track teams compete at Era

The Bowie track team along with a couple of athletes from Prairie Valley and Bellevue competed at Era on Thursday.

The Lady Rabbit team finished second overall behind Lindsay while the Jackrabbit team finished sixth.

The Bowie girl’s team had several girls contribute toward the scoring. The 4×100 and the 4×200 meter relay teams both finished first while the 4×400 meter team finished fourth.

Samantha Clarke finished second in both the 3200 and 1600 meter races.

Ziba Robbins finished second the 200 meter dash followed by Hannah Love in third place. Taygon Jones got third in the 100 meter race.

Anahi Perez got third in the 100 meter hurdles and fifth in the 300 meter hurdles.

Neely Price finished third in the high jump while Maddie Mandela got fourth in the pole vault.

The Bowie boy’s team had several strong individual performances.

Tucker Jones finished first in the 300 meter hurdles, second in the long jump and third in the 110 meter hurdles.

Ignacio Saucedo finished third in the 1600 meter race while teammates James Fitch and Nathan Rogers got fourth and fifth. Rogers also finished fourth in the 3200 meter race.

Case Curry got third in the pole vault along with Johnny Arenas finishing third in the shot put. Coleton Price finished third in the discus and fourth in the shot put.

Braden Rhyne got fourth in the 300 meter hurdles while Seth Hall got fifth in the 100 meter race and Tyler Malone got sixth in the 800 meters.

The team’s relay team finished sixth in the 4×100 meter.

It was the final meet for the Bowie teams before this week’s district meet in City View. The running finals are scheduled for April 14 at City View.

Some athletes from Prairie Valley and Bellevue also competed to get some extra reps in before their area in Bryson on April 14.

From Prairie Valley, Tyler Winkler and Hunter Camden finished second and sixth in the pole vault.

Eli Croxton finished second in the 3200 meter race. Linzie Priddy finished sixth in the high jump.

From Bellevue, Terrence Perry finished sixth in the shot put.

Results for all varsity athletes from Bowie, Prairie Valley and Bellevue are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.