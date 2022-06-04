Car seat safety check set for April 13

Most parents think they are using their car seat correctly, but unfortunately, most car seats are used incorrectly. For a car seat to best protect your child, it must be the one that fits your child, your vehicle, and one that you will use correctly every time you travel.

Now is a good time to get a free car seat inspection to make sure your car seat fits your child and is installed correctly in your vehicle.

Securing your children properly in an age- and size-appropriate car seat in the back seat of your vehicle — is the most effective thing you can do to protect them in the event of a crash. That’s why Texas AgriLife Extension Agent Melanie Stott, is urging all parents and caregivers to attend the child safety seat checkup event from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on April 13, 2022.

Certified technicians will be available to provide on-site child safety seat inspections and education at the Bowie Community Center located at 413 Pelham Street.

