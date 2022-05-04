July 29, 1966 – March 31, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Carolyn Anita Beckman, 55, died on March 31, 2022.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on April 7, at Roberts Branch Cemetery near Jacksboro with Pastor Steven Bernard officiating.

Beckman was born July 29, 1966 in Fort Worth to Alton and Nancy Plumlee Self. She graduated from Jacksboro High School. As a young woman she worked as a secretary for various oil field companies. She later became a homemaker.

Beckman is preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Beckman, San Antonio; son, Cecil Willis, Bowie; mother, Nancy Self, Jacksboro; stepchildren Steven Backman, Fort Rucker, AL and Alixandria Garcia, Davis, OK; nine grandchildren; brothers, David Self, Antelope, TX and Matthew Whatley, Jacksboro and sisters, Ronda Borque, Addison, TX and Shawna Williams, South Lake.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.