Commissioners may consider lifting burn ban

Lifting the ban on outdoor burning will be one of the topics for the 9 a.m. April 11 Montague County Commissioner’s Court session.

The burn ban has been in place for the past two months and despite sporadic rainfall and cooler weather, the dry conditions have been fodder for numerous wildfires across the county and in North Texas.

Michael Edgin of Edgin, Fleming and Fleming will present the 2020-21 financial report.

The court will open bids on property located at 11224 State Highway 59, which came to the county due to taxes not being paid.

Commissioners also will consider applying for a Federal Emergency Management Administration individual safe room reimbursement grant. This grant was one of the primary projects talked about as the county, plus its cities and school districts took part in developing their mitigation plans, a requirement to apply.

Sealed bids for five air conditioning units to be placed on the roof of the county jail will be opened and awarded. The precinct also will ask to go out for sealed bids for emulsified asphalt and prime oil.

Other topics on the agenda include: Request from the county historical commission to install a wider gate at the Poor Farm Cemetery; precinct one request to enter the Kyle Skinner property to retrieve concrete scrap to use in a county washout on Dean Road to help stop erosion; precinct one request to place two pieces of equipment in a surplus auction; and consider the Texas Association of Counties Healthy County program.