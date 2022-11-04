Ad

County lifts burn ban, caution still urged

Montague County Commissioners lifted the ban on outdoor burning during its Monday morning meeting; however, people are still urged to be cautious with any work outside where sparks may be involved and could spark a fire. If a person plans a controlled burn on their property they are asked to call the sheriff’s office, 894-2871 to let them know so no fire departments will be called in response to any emergency calls. Residents also are reminded it is illegal to light a controlled burn at dark.

