Disaster recovery board reactivates

The Montague County Disaster Recovery Board was formed in 2009 to respond to needs arising from devastating wildfires that year.

The Recovery Board has been reactivated to help the victims of the recent tornadoes that wreaked havoc across the county.

So far, the members have surveyed the damage and met with those injured in the storms. According to Kelly McNabb, county emergency management coordinator, they have found 21 homes that sustained total destruction or major damage, with uninsured losses approaching $1 million. More than 30 other structures sustained damage.

The board is coordinating with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross and other agencies to bring relief to the victims.

Emergency officials report there is an urgent need for financial aid to provide for shelter, food and clothing. The board will accept any and all donations of money.

The board is a 501(c)(3) organization with the Internal Revenue Service, and all donations are tax-deductible. Checks may be mailed to PO Box 546, Nocona, TX 76255.

The board also has a Facebook page or donate via PayPal at the email address montaguedisasterboard@gmail.com.