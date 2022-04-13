Easter egg hunts planned across the county

Easter egg hunts are planned across the county this weekend.

Lighthouse Church will continue its tradition of hosting the Community Easter Egg Hunt in Bowie at 11 a.m. on April 16 at the Pelham Park soccer fields.

Bring your egg hunting basket and hunt in one of the age groups lined out at the park. There also will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.



Nocona Hills Community Church will host an egg hunt at 2 p.m. on April 16. The church is located at 104 Nocona Drive.



St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie at 806 Hwy. 59 North, will have an egg hunt at 9 a.m. on April 16.