Educator contracts, construction manager interviews set for BISD board session

Members of the Bowie School Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 19 with an interview for a construction manager-at-risk leading off the agenda.

At its last session the board scored proposals and selected M&F Litteken for the new administrative offices. That interview process will be done in closed session, with any action done back in open session.

Other agenda action items include engaging Edgin, Parkman, Fleming and Fleming for the outside audit ending Aug. 31, 2022 and consideration of purchasing three busses and participating in the Texas Clean School Bus program not to exceed $336,000.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.