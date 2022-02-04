Jackrabbits hang on to win 4-3

The Bowie Jackrabbits won a tough game at home on Tuesday night against Breckenridge.

The Jackrabbits won 4-3 in a game where they trailed for more than half and then had to hold on in the final inning.

Colton Richey got the start on the mound and did not allow any Buckaroos on base in the first inning. Bowie failed to do anything as well as the game moved to the second inning.

Breckenridge then loaded the bases up with no outs with a single, a walk and a hit batter.

The next batter grounded out to the shortstop, but it scored one run. A single followed hit to left field that scored another run to make it 2-0.

Richey and the defense responded as the next two batters grounded and then lined out to second basemen Kynan DeMoss to get out of the inning.

The Jackrabbits could not respond as no baserunners were able to get on and the game moved to the third inning. The only baserunner who was able to get on in the inning was Bowie’s Kawlyer Swearingin, who led off with a single. It did not lead to anything.

In the fourth inning, a two out single from the Bucks did not spark anything. Carson Sanders led off and got on base by getting hit by a pitch. Sanders stole second base and was able to advance to third base following a groundout.

DeMoss then came through with a double to left field that drove in Sanders to cut the lead to 2-1. Unfortunately, the next two batters got out.

Another two out single from Breckenridge thankfully did not lead to anything for the Jackrabbits in the fifth inning. Bowie was able to load the bases with no outs thanks to singles from Swearingin and Brody Armstrong and an error fielding a ball hit by Devin Melton.

Cade Thompson hit a groundball to second base that induced an error and drove in one run while keeping the bases loaded. Sanders then followed with a line drive single to center field that drove in two runs to give the Jackrabbits a 4-2 lead.

Unfortunately, Bowie could not add to the lead as the next three batters got out.

The sixth inning saw Richey and the defense allow no base runners to get on as the momentum seemed to fully flip to the Jackrabbits now they had the lead.

They had a good chance to add to their lead as Swearingin and Melton hit back-to-back singles with one out. Unfortunately, two strikeouts followed and the game moved to the final inning.

It did not start out well for Bowie. The leadoff batter was hit by a pitch and was followed by a single.

After a lineout at shortstop, another single followed that loaded up the bases.

The next batter grounded out to the shortstop, who made the safe out at first base why giving up one run and cutting the lead to 4-3.

The next batter was chosen to be intentionally walked to set up the highest pressure scenario.

The bases were loaded with two outs and Bowie’s lead was only one run away. Anything but an out would have tied the game at the least.

Richey, who Coach Tyler Price had visited on the mound earlier in the inning before electing to keep him in, dug deep and came through. He struck out the batter looking with a 2-2 count to end the game.

