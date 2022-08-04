January 21, 1941 – April 4, 2022

BOWIE – James “Buck” Nathan Parker, 81, died on April 4, 2022.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on April 7, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service took place at 10:30 a.m. on April 8, at Newport Cemetery.

Parker was born on Jan. 21, 1941, in Clay County to Thomas Nathan and Lela Keaton Parker. He married Connie Marline Bell on Feb. 20, 1971. To this union was born one son, Thomas “Bucky” Parker.

He graduated from Bowie High School in 1959 and was an all-district football player. He was employed for more than 40 years with Zack Burkett Construction as a finish blade operator until his retirement in 2002.

Parker is preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Evelyn Deweber, Essie Mae Boyd, Joyce Poteet, Mary Allice Jefferson and Novella Hudson and two brothers, T.J. Parker and William Snooks Parker.

He is survived by his wife and son, both of Bowie and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.