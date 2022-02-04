Mighty Marching Maroon earns sweepstakes after top scores in concert, sight-reading

Bowie High School’s Mighty Marching Maroon Band earned the state’s highest competition award of Sweepstakes at the University Interscholastic League Concert and Sightreading Contest this week.

The high school band, under the direction of German Torres, competed on Thursday receiving straight division one ratings from every judge in both concert and sight-reading. Combining these ratings with the fall marching scores of ones brought the top award. This was the second year in a row for the band to earn sweepstakes.

The seventh and eighth grade bands also competed in the same events on Wednesday. Directors Robert Frick and Melissa Zamzow reported the seventh grade band received a division three in concert and a one in sight-reading. The eighth grade received division two ratings in both categories.

All the directors commended the musicians and said they were “super proud” of their efforts.

Bowie High School Band earned sweepstakes after earning across the board superior ratings in concert and sight-reading contests this week. (Courtesy photo)