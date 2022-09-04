Montague School launching 4-day schedule next school year

By BARBARA GREEN

After much research and discussion, the administration of Montague Independent School District announced it will move to a four-day week in the 2022-23 school year.

The district listed many things they hope to impact with this change including increased enrollment, plus recruitment and retention of highly effective teachers. Montague ISD has a present enrollment of about 143 students for grades pre-kindergarten through eighth.

During the height of the pandemic, many school districts across the nation made changes to their schedules to accommodate all the challenges of education during that period, however, the four-day week has a 50-year history in this country dating back to war years. According to research done by Lamar University staff, of the 15,000 school districts in the country, more than 560 in 25 states have moved to a four-day schedule.



Carla Hennessey, superintendent of MISD, said the idea for the schedule came during a conversation as the high-transfer district looked for ways to entice students, as well as recruit top teachers. She began talking to a few other schools that had success with it, and she broached the subject with her board in February offering it as a calendar option.

