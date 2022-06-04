Nocona teams struggle against Breckenridge

Baseball

The Nocona Indians were not able to carry the momentum of their previous win into Friday’s game at Breckenridge.

The Buckaroos won 20-1 in five innings due to run-rule in a game where not much went right for the Indians.

Breckenridge scored three or more runs in all four innings it had at-bats. The things that have killed Nocona recently reared their head as the team gave up nine walks, hit three batters and committed eight fielding errors. That led to the Bucks eight hits usually dealing big damage with runners always being on base.

Nocona’s batters had trouble getting on base or getting hits. Kooper Hansard got the only hit for the Indians as he led off the game in the first inning.

Nocona was able to score in the third inning when Bodie Davis drew a walk and later score when Breckenridge committed its only error of the game trying to field a Hansard groundball.

Softball

The Nocona Lady Indians lost at Breckenridge on Friday night.

The Lady Bucks won 10-0 in five innings due to run-rule in a game where only one bad inning ended up costing the Lady Indians.

Breckenridge scored one run in the first inning and three in the third to build a 4-0 lead that was still relatively close.

Nocona batters were doing a good job of putting the ball into play, but only two went for hits during the game and the team drew only one walk.

Breckenridge then scored six runs in the fourth inning to build the lead to double-digits and Nocona had no answer offensively.

Avery Crutsinger and Maddie Ezzell each got the only hits for the Lady Indians.

Pitcher Sydnee Mowry limited the free bases she gave up only walking two batters and making Lady Buck batters make contact. Unfortunately, the defense committed six fielding errors as only two of the 10 runs give up ended up being earned.

