Road to the Horse – Bowie horseman wins world championship colt-starter

Mike Major

Bowie rancher and horse trainer Mike Major said every moment at Road to the Horse 2022 was “magical,” as he won the invitational horsemanship competition in late March.

This event was presented in Alltech Arena at Lexington, KY on March 24-27 featuring four competitors vying for more than $100,000 in cash and prizes. Road to the Horse began in 2003 and is a contest that identifies the superior colt starter who accumulates the highest score through the competition.

Master colt-starters Brandi Lyons, Mike Major, Pat Parelli and Glenn Stewart treated fans to an educational journey and an amazing display of horsemanship as they formed partnerships with horses from the 6666 Ranch. Major took home top honors claiming the world championship of colt starting title and his share of the $125,000 purse aboard Yellowhouse Canyon.

