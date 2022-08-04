May 25, 1958 – April 4, 2022

SUNSET – Robert Lee VanHoose, 63, went peacefully in his sleep to be with the Lord on April 4, 2022.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on April 8, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. on April 9, at Sunset Cemetery, with Pastors Doyle Wade and Bo Johnson officiating.

VanHoose was born May 25, 1958 in Bridgeport to Joe Marvin and Mary White VanHoose. On June 22, 1979, Robert married Kathy Elrod in Sunset. The couple was married just shy of 43 years.

He owned and operated the Exxon full-service gas station and video store in Chico for years. Throughout the rest of his life, he worked in the oil and gas industry. He was currently employed as a lineman for Targa Resources in Chico. He was an avid motorcycle rider and a skilled fisherman.

VanHoose is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin Lee VanHoose; granddaughter Koti Jo Redder; niece Kerrie Lee VanHoose and nephew Jim Bo VanHoose.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Sue VanHoose; daughters, Shanel Bay VanHoose, Sunset and Syndi Ryann VanHoose, Paradise; granddaughter, Ella May Redder, Paradise; brother, Jimmy Ray VanHoose and wife Nora, Chico; nieces, Tammy VanHoose Martin, Norman, OK and Thresia Crisp, Decatur and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

