Saint Jo baseball beat Pirates; Lady Panthers lose to Muenster

Baseball

The Saint Jo Panthers’ baseball team was able to get revenge from earlier in the week with a win at Perrin-Whitt on Friday.

The Panthers won 4-1 in a game where they dominated more so than what the final score said.

Saint Jo racked up 11 hits in the game that probably should have produced more runs, but it all came together in the fourth inning.

Devin Stewart drove in a run with a single. Collin Thomas and Matthew Everson-Butler followed with RBI singles. Jace Johnson then hit a single that would have moved Everson-Butler to third base. An error handling the throw into the infield allowed him to score the fourth run of the inning to go up 4-0.

The Pirates scored their only run in the sixth inning on an RBI single following and error that allowed the runner to get on base.

That would go on to make the final score 4-1.

Softball

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a tough one against 2A Lindsay on Friday.

The Lady Knights won 17-2 after three innings due to run-rule in a game where free bases again killed the Lady Panthers.

Most of the runs Lindsay scored came in the second inning. Saint Jo limited the Lady Knights to only four hits and committed only two fielding errors. Unfortunately, 14 walks and three hit batters were just too much to overcome.

The Lady Panthers scoring came in their final inning. Presley Deweese drew a one out walk to get on base. Krista Reeves followed by getting on base thanks to an error fielding her groundball.

Deweese would steal third base and Elaina Everson hit a groundball that induced another error that allowed her to score the team’s first run. Kayden Skidmore followed and hit into a fielder’s choice, but it allowed Reeves to score the team’s other run.

