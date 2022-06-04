Saint Jo baseball loses rematch at Poolville, softball loses to Tioga

Baseball

The Saint Jo Panthers lost their rematch against Poolville on Friday night.

The Monarchs got some revenge from earlier in the week, beating the Panthers 7-3.

Saint Jo was able to build a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to run scored by Devin Stewart on the basepaths and Matthew Butler-Everson laying down a sacrifice bunt to score Collin Thomas.

Poolville then reeled off three runs in both the fifth and sixth inning to take the lead 7-2 heading into the final inning.

Saint Jo showed some gusto in its final at-bats as Butler-Everson led off with a double. Payton Harris would later drive him in on a single to cut the lead to 7-3.

Unfortunately, the next two batters grounded out to end the game.

Coach Bob Bowden thought his team played well, but not as good as he knows they have been recently.

Softball

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers wasn’t able to carry the good momentum from the previous game’s win into Friday’s game at Tioga.

The Lady Bulldogs won 22-3 in three innings due to run-rule against the Lady Panthers.

Saint Jo’s Achilles heel, throwing strikes, showed up in a big way. The Lady Panthers walked 17 batters and hit three in two innings. It did not matter much that Tioga only had four hits in the game.

Saint Jo did score three runs in the third inning to try and gain any sort of good momentum with its bats. Taylor Patrick drew a walk with the bases loaded to score one run. Aubrey Morman hit a ball to first base that induced an error that allowed two more runs to score to make the final score not a shutout.

Because of the few balls put into play, the Lady Panthers were able to limit their errors to only two in the game.

Still, Saint Jo is trying to build on any sort of good play since the program is trying to complete its first season.

