Saint Jo baseball loses to Muenster

The Saint Jo Panther baseball team had a rough game against 2A Muenster on Tuesday.

The Hornets won 15-0 after four innings due to run-rule as the Panthers struggled to compete against the bigger school.

Pitchers Collin Thomas and Payton Harris pitched two innings each. Combined they walked five batters, but Muenster did most of the damage with its own bats with 13 hits. Saint Jo committed three fielding errors that gave up six unearned runs.

The Panthers had worse luck with their bats. Kile Thurman was hit by a pitch and Thomas drew a walk both in the fourth inning to try and score a run to prevent the game from ending early. Unfortunately, Saint Jo did not finish the game with a hit.

