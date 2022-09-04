Sears makes USA team

Montague County’s favorite archer earned himself a heck of a 21-year-old birthday present.

Gold-Burg graduate Connor Sears, son of Dr. David and Pamela, celebrated his birthday on April 3 as he found out he is one of 12 collegiate athletes to represent the USA at the 2022 World University Games this summer in archery.

The International University Sports Federation World University Championships are made up of university athletes representing different countries competing in 18 different sports.

The team trials for archery athletes were held on April 2 in Phoenix, AZ.

Sears made the men’s compound bow team along with several friends he has both competed with and against at several events throughout the year.

