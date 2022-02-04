Softball Roundup

Bowie

It was not a good game for Bowie softball on Wednesday playing against Breckenridge.

The Lady Bucks won 11-0 after six innings due to run-rule.

The Lady Rabbits offense had no answer for Breckenridge’s pitching. The team was not able to get a hit while striking out 10 times and drew no walks. Sadie Britt and Maddie Mandela were the only base runners in the game due to fielding errors from the Lady Bucks. Mandela would steal a base to move into scoring positions, but Bowie hitters had no luck that day.

The Lady Rabbits were able to keep Breckenridge’s offense in check for most of the game, allowing two runs in the first inning and one run in the fourth and fifth inning.

The sixth inning saw the Lady Bucks get loose, scoring seven runs as hits built onto hits and nothing went right for Bowie. The Lady Rabbits finished with six fielding errors, but only two came in the final inning.

Breckenridge finished with 11 hits and Bowie pitcher Kaylie Kinney at least did not give up free bases. Only three of the 11 runs given up by Kinney were earned.

The Lady Rabbits start the second round of district play at 5 p.m. on April 5 at Nocona.

Nocona

It was not a good game for the Nocona Lady Indians as they lost at City View on Tuesday.

The Lady Mustangs won 13-0 in five innings due to run-rule.

The Lady Indians were able to get two baserunners on with K Barrett getting the only hit and Reagin Phipps drawing a walk and stealing a base.

On defense, Nocona walked 11 batters while giving up nine hits and committed four fielding errors.

The Lady Indians are next scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on April 5 at home against Bowie.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won a crazy high scoring game at Alvord on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers won 30-13 after three innings due to run-rule.

Saint Jo scored 13 runs in each of the first and second innings that did the most damage, taking advantage of the 26 walks it drew as a team.

Elaina Everson led the team with four RBIs while hitting a home run. Five different players drove in three runs each, mostly by drawing walks.

Krista Reeves got the win on the mound pitching all three innings. She had her struggles with control too, but was better that day.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on April 5 at home against Muenster.