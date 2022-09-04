Swearingin Signs 04/09/2022 SPORTS 0 Bowie baseball player Kawlyer Swearingin signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Waylond Baptist University on Thursday. Swearingin was named first team all-district at first base as a junior while helping the Jackrabbits to second place finish in district and a bi-district win the playoffs. “When I went and toured the facility it was great for me,” Swearingin said. “I liked the coaches and what they had to offer. I think it was the best fit for me.” Swearingin plans to major in sports medicine.
