Two Bowie tennis players qualify for regionals 04/02/2022 SPORTS 0 Bowie hosted the district tournament on Monday and had two players earned their way to the regional tournament. Addi Eichler (left) and Braden Case (right) both finished second in girl’s and boy’s singles. They will both play at the regional tournament scheduled for April 11-12 at Rose Park Tennis Center in Abilene. Fellow Bowie teammates Drew Weber and Caleb Harris were not so lucky. The boy’s doubles pair ended up finishing third, just outside of qualifying for the regional tournament. Nocona also had a pair just miss out on qualifying for the regional tournament. The girl’s doubles team of Raylee Sparkman and Stephany Gutierrez finished third. The other closest individuals to qualifying for Nocona was the mixed doubles team and siblings Adam and Megyn Meekins. (Courtesy photos)
Leave a Reply