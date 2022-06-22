56th Jim Bowie Days underway; young ladies compete for queen, little miss

The 2022 Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss JBD will be crowned during Saturday night’s rodeo performance.

Bowie’s top western festival is in the midst of a week filled with family-fun activities. See the related story on the events on page 8A. Also see weekend event winners in today’s sports section.

Kynlee Baker has served as 2021 Little Miss for the past year. She is the 11-year-old daughter of James and Magan Baker of Azle. Baker will be in the sixth grade and is currently homeschooled.

The 2021 Miss Jim Bowie Days Rexa Hand is the 18-year-old daughter of Rex and Regina Hand and recently graduated from Midway High School. The graduate will be attending Vernon College in the fall to pursue a degree in cosmetology. Hand also competes in UPRA rodeos in breakaway roping. She also has competed in the FFA youth rodeo, and the State Fair of Texas rodeo.

Three young ladies are running for Little Miss and two for Miss Jim Bowie Days. Meet these ladies in your mid-week Bowie News.

Little Miss Jim Bowie Days 2021 Kynlee Baker.