January 10, 1975 – June 22, 2022

FORESTBURG – Amy Dalyah Noble Osteen, 47, died on June 22, 2022.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on June 24 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on June 25 at the Forestburg Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Cleveland officiating. Burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

Osteen was born Jan. 10, 1975 in Wichita Falls to Keith and Linda B. Noble. She graduated from Rider High School in 1993 and continued her education at Midwestern State University, University of Texas at Arlington, Texas Tech and the University of Alabama.

On March 5, 1994, she married Chad Osteen and together they had three sons. As her children started school, she worked as a teacher’s aide to be able to spend time with them during breaks and holidays. Once her children were older, she began working for the player services department at WinStar as a supervisor. She loved watching football, checking cattle with her husband and being at the lake with her family.

Osteen is survived by her husband of 28 years, Chad; children, Bear, Bannon and Braxton; parents Keith and Linda B. Noble, Decatur; brother, Barrett Noble and many more family members and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.