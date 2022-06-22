Area athletes did well at Oil Bowl

The 85th Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl was this past weekend at Rider and Iowa Park High Schools.

Graduating athletes from Montague County and Bellevue represented their schools one last time in all star games in basketball volleyball and football against some of the Wichita Falls’ area best.

In all 14 athletes competed, with one taking part in at least every game played during the two days.

Basketball kicked off the weekend on Friday night with the girl’s game coming first. Bowie’s Addie Farris and Bellevue’s Austin Ford played for the west while Nocona’s Raylee Sparkman and Stephany Gutierrez played for the east team.

It looked like it was heading for a blowout with the east team pulling ahead by as many as 17 points at one point, but the west made a frantic comeback at the end to steal the win 54-52 in a thrilling game.

Ford finished with six points while Farris made a 3-pointer. Sparkman made two 3-pointers and finished with six points while Gutierrez scored two points.

In the boy’s basketball game, the west team had Nocona’s Lyndon Fenoglio and Adam Meekins along with late addition Terrance Perry from Bellevue. The east team had Bowie’s Drew Weber.

This game featured another near comeback, but the east just came up short as the west hanged on to win 76-69.

Weber made a 3-pointer and blocked a couple of shots. Perry finished off a pass rolling to the basket for two points. While Fenoglio and Meekins did not score a point, both played with the starters and were trusted late in the game when the score was tight.

On Saturday, the volleyball games were played in the early afternoon before the football game later that night. There were two all star games split between small schools and big schools.

In the small school game, Prairie Valley’s Emily Carpenter played on the east team while Gold-Burg’s Kelly Contreras played on the west team. Carpenter played all the way around and never came out as she finished with two kills and had three digs. Contreras stuck to the back row and had three digs. In the end, the east team won both sets with scores 25-20 and 25-19.

In the big school game, only Bowie’s Taygon Jones played in it from this area. She got to play her preferred position as libero, hardly ever coming off the court.

It was a back and forth match with the teams trading 25-17 sets to force a third and final set to 15. In the end, Jones helped her team pull out the close 15-13 win as she finished with five digs.

The event ended with everyone hustling over to Iowa Park’s football field since the usual host Midwestern State University’s Memorial Stadium was not available due to construction.

Nocona’s Sam Davis was joined by Bowie’s Hunter Wade and Jake Fallis to be on the east team, which won its seventh straight game against the west with a blow out score 42-14.

Wade played the whole game at left guard while Fallis got a lot of play at defensive end on defense. Davis played out of position at wide receiver in the spread offense, but held his own despite seeing few on target throws his way.

To read the full story and see pictures of all 14 athletes in action, pick up copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.